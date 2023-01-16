Restore Sound Money in South Carolina with H.3080 & H.3081

ACT NOW: Members of the South Carolina General Assembly are seeking to enact legislation helping restore sound money and enforce the U.S. Constitution’s monetary provisions.

House Bill 3080 (H.3080) is sponsored by Representative Stewart Jones and seven other representatives. If enacted, this bill would officially recognize gold and silver coins as legal tender; it states:



To the full extent allowed by Article 1, Section 10, Clause 1 of the Constitution of the United States, gold and silver coins minted foreign or domestic shall be legal tender in the State of South Carolina under the laws of this State.

Additionally, House Bill 3081 (H.3081) has been introduced. Sponsored by Representative Jones and four other representatives, this bill would exempt “gold, silver, platinum bullion, or any combination of this bullion” from capital-gains taxes. H.3081 is an important step toward treating gold and silver as money — as the U.S. Constitution requires.

H.3080 and H.3081 great first steps toward enforcing the Constitution’s monetary provisions. Article I, Section 10, of the U.S. Constitution plainly states that “No State shall…make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.” It’s long overdue that states begin to enforce this provision once again.

Additionally, these bills are important steps toward nullifying the unconstitutional Federal Reserve, which has a monopoly on money, and also reducing South Carolina’s financial dependence on the federal government. They will also help South Carolina avoid the federal government’s planned “Central Bank Digital Currencies,” which severely threaten privacy and individual freedom.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution obligates state officials to uphold the Constitution and nullify all laws not “made in Pursuance” of it. Officials at all levels of government must push back against the federal government’s many unconstitutional laws and agencies, and robustly enforce the Constitution and only those laws “made in Pursuance thereof.” H.3080 and H.3081 are excellent models for other states to follow.

Urge your state representative and senator to support H.3080 and H.3081, and to fully restore sound money in South Carolina.

