McMaster Ignores Medical Freedom Physician for Public Health Director Position

Gov. McMaster Doubles Down on Nominating Dr. Simmer for Public Health Director While Turning a Blind Eye to an Objectively Better Option

Governor McMaster is doubling down on his nomination of Dr. Simmer for South Carolina’s public health director following a grassroots push to stop Simmer’s confirmation and after receiving the resume of a well-known medical freedom physician.

Back in November, Governor Henry McMaster nominated Dr. Edward Simmer as the Director of Public Health that is awaiting Senate confirmation. Since this nomination was announced, both the SC Senate and Gov. McMaster has received an influx of calls and letters from South Carolinians advocating against Dr. Simmer, as he has a scarred background and isn’t even a clinical physician.

South Carolinians at the Stop Simmer press conference on January 14, 2025.

Mark Lynch, President of United Patriots Alliance, led the “Stop Simmer” legislative day on January 14, 2025. At the press conference Lynch stated, “The people of South Carolina have spoken and have put their foot down, we will not go through a repeat of 2020 COVID lockdowns.” He added, “for Governor McMaster to even consider that Simmer is qualified to lead anything in our state government is unacceptable.”

Mark Lynch at the “Stop Simmer” press conference on January 14, 2025.

Following the “Stop Simmer” Legislative Day, Gov. McMaster doubled down on the pick of Dr. Simmer in a Post & Courier article covering the movement to block Simmer from becoming South Carolina’s next Public Health Director.

"This is the very reason that people do not want to get into public office," McMaster said at a recent gaggle. "Because they are erroneously attacked for ulterior motives. It is dangerous. It is dangerous for the state. This man is eminently qualified."

Governor Henry McMaster (left) and Dr. Edward Simmer (right) on March 2, 2021.

I guess “eminently qualified” refers to Dr. Simmer’s background of serving as a military psychiatrist and directed America’s fourth largest insurance company, and served as head of DHEC during his failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to Senator Tom Corbin, Gov. McMaster has other options to choose from for this position. Dr. Matt Clark, an allergist/immunologist from the Aiken area and a well-known physician who has been outspoken regarding medical freedom in South Carolina, has been submitted to the Governor’s office for consideration for this position.

Several months ago, grassroot groups around South Carolina began to ask for an alternative doctor for the public health director position as they were anticipating the nomination of Dr. Simmer. According to Senator Corbin, that’s how Dr. Clark came up in conversation and was submitted to Governor for consideration, “Dr. Clark’s resume was sent to me and I made sure it was delivered to the Governor.”

Senator Tom Corbin reading responses from constituents.

Senator Corbin commented on the large push senators have received to vote against Simmer’s confirmation, “It appears to me that Dr. Simmer doesn’t have the biggest fan club in the state.”

When asked about the general consensus of South Carolina senators regarding their votes on Dr. Simmer, Corbin noted, “I’ve sensed that there is a lot of senators who have a lot of concerns [about confirming Simmer] and frankly, I believe it is due to the grassroots movement and the power of the people.”

Senator Corbin headlining the Stop Simmer press conference on January 14, 2025

We reached out to the SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee Chairman Danny Verdin III but have not received a response.

Governor McMaster cannot make excuses for this tone-deaf nomination as he has been presented with at least one (and rumored to be several others) resume of an actual South Carolinian doctor who would be a better option for this powerful position.

