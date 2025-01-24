Ban Central Bank Digital Currency in South Carolina

Members of the South Carolina General Assembly are seeking to enact legislation banning Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in the state.

House Bill 3304 (H.3304) is sponsored by Representative Kathy Landing (R-Mount Pleasant) and two other representatives. Meanwhile, House Bill 3442 (H.3442) is sponsored by Representative Bill Taylor (R-Aiken) and two other representatives.

If enacted, H.3304 and H.3442 would amend the state’s definition of money, found in the South Carolina’s Uniform Commercial Code, to exclude CBDCs — regardless of whether they are “issued by the United States Federal Reserve System, a federal agency, a foreign government, a foreign central bank, or a foreign reserve system.” Furthermore, H.3304 would also ban banking corporations from engaging in transactions involving CBDCs (H.3442 doesn’t include this provision). This would be a major step toward banning CBDCs within South Carolina.

H.3304 and H.3442 come as state legislatures consider legislation pushed by the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) that would pave the way for a CBDC by banning free-market cryptocurrencies.

A digital currency is a major and imminent threat to Americans’ liberty and privacy — and the Federal Reserve, White House, and Treasury Department are already taking steps to implement one in the United States.

A CBDC would amount to a major expansion of government power, allowing it to restrict our personal freedoms and implement its leftist agenda with no opposition. A digital currency would be centrally controlled by the Federal Reserve, allowing it to oversee all our transactions and thus obliterating privacy and anonymity.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve would be able to set the rules for a digital currency — it could prevent Americans from using it for transactions that the Fed’s leaders and other globalist elites dislike. Stopping a CBDC is an important step toward preventing totalitarian control over all Americans.

Urge your state representative and senator to support H.3304 and H.3442 and to ban a Central Bank Digital Currency in South Carolina.