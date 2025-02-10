The Plan is Working...

We’ve often been asked what are the end goals of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus. Ultimately, we want good, strong, conservative policies that will make SC better for everyone. How often we accomplish that is by staking out those good, strong, conservative positions even when many of our fellow Republican colleagues in the House aren’t quite ready to take those principled positions yet. (See picture below from our original DEI fight in 2023)

Last week we saw first-hand what success looks like. Back in 2023 we brought a load of budget amendments to gut DEI in state universities. Unfortunately, most of our colleagues weren’t with us yet, but we wouldn’t back down on doing the right thing. Combining our stand with grassroots support and President Trump’s leadership on the issue has led to House Leadership filing a bill yesterday that would make substantial inroads to getting rid of DEI in our state. The bill isn’t perfect, but it looks like a good starting point and is worthy of acknowledging and encouraging those who have come around on this important issue.