SCFC Statement on the 2025 Budget

TLDR: We want to spend less of your money

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus remains committed to ensuring that our state government prioritizes its core responsibilities: delivering justice, maintaining critical infrastructure, and protecting citizens' rights. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on these essential functions, state leadership is pushing for massive funding increases for non-essential programs—such as “Electric Vehicle Training” and an additional $100 million annually for EV industry scholarships. These proposals stand in direct opposition to President Trump’s agenda of cutting spending and reducing government overreach. We must reject Biden’s Green New Deal policies disguised as state initiatives.

Chairman of Ways and Means Bruce Bannister (Greenville) recently admitted on a podcast that this year’s budget—which he is crafting—will surpass last year’s record-breaking levels of spending. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus firmly opposes any budget that expands state spending, especially when it funds wasteful pet projects instead of cutting taxes. House and Senate leadership must ensure that budget committee chairs align with President Trump’s mandate: reducing government waste, cutting unnecessary programs, and delivering real tax relief for hardworking South Carolinians.

For more than a decade, the South Carolina General Assembly has set new records for government spending—far outpacing population growth. Taxpayer dollars have been wasted on projects like orangutan exhibits, football podcasts, leftist nonprofits, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices, abortions, gummy bear art, and drag shows. This reckless spending must stop. With Republicans holding supermajorities in both legislative chambers and a Republican governor, there is no excuse for failing to implement a conservative, fiscally responsible budget.

The bottom line is simple: Government should take less of your money and spend less of your money. The South Carolina Freedom Caucus will continue fighting to make that happen by slashing wasteful spending and eliminating the state income tax—the highest in the South. It’s time to break the cycle of bloated budgets and prioritize only what truly serves the people of South Carolina.