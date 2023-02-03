Free Pastor Pawel Chojecki!

URGENT: Polish Pastor Paweł Chojecki is facing criminal charges by the Polish government for violating the country's speech codes. An appeal hearing will be held on January 31 at 11:15 a.m. (Polish time) in the Court of Appeals in Lublin.

If Pastor Chojecki is convicted, there will be no legal possibility to appeal the court's decision. CLICK the Button below to contact the Lublin Court of Appeals in Poland to encourage them to release Pastor Chojecki and exonerate him of all charges.

Pastor Chojecki was charged with violating Poland’s speech codes, including “insulting” the Polish presidency. In June 2021, Judge Andrzej Klimkowski delivered a guilty verdict for these charges, sentencing the pastor to eight months of community service in addition to a $6,000 fine. All of this simply for speaking one’s mind.

The fight does not end here, however, as Pastor Chojecki is appealing this unjust and tyrannical verdict.

While inappropriate for an ostensibly "free" society, this verdict is less severe than the 10 months of prison that the Polish state prosecutor’s office requested. This is likely because of the massive support Pastor Chojecki received from the U.S. — as Pastor Chojecki relayed to The John Birch Society — at a May 28 hearing the judge acknowledged having received hundreds of emails in support of the pastor. Your email messages and phone calls are paying off, and we must continue pressing for Pastor Chojecki’s freedom!

Pastor Chojecki is Poland's foremost opponent of Communism. Despite the nominal fall of Communism in Poland over 30 years ago, the destructive ideology continues to hold sway over the country. The pastor has exposed this fact, along with the European Union’s anti-sovereignty and anti-Christian agenda, in multiple interviews with The New American.

Poland is not a free country like the U.S. The Polish government can regulate and restrict one's ability to speak and express their opinions. Pastor Chojecki’s trial has revealed the lack of freedom of speech in Poland. Using our Action Alert widget, contact Poland’s officials in support of free speech and Pastor Chojecki’s freedom!

To learn more about Pastor Chojecki, watch this video HERE.

Here are the Polish departments and officials we need you to contact:

Lublin Appeals Court

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48814523346

President of Poland

President: Andrzej Duda

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48226952900

Ministry of Justice

Minister: Zbigniew Ziobro

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48225212888

National Prosecutor’s Office

Prosecutor: Łukasz Łapczyński

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48539672528

Ministry of Interior and Administration

Minister: Mariusz Kamiński

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48222500112

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Zbigniew Rau

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 48225239000

Polish Embassy in Washington

Ambassador: Marek Magierowski

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 1-202-499-1700

