Panama’s President Rejects Trump’s Plan to Retake Panama Canal

(Worthy News) – Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino firmly rejected President Donald Trump’s inaugural claim that the U.S. would “take back” control of the Panama Canal.

“We gave it to Panama and we’re taking it back,” Trump declared in his inaugural address. He accused the Panamanian government of disregarding U.S. interests, overcharging American ships — including U.S. Navy vessels — and effectively handing control of the crucial maritime route between the Pacific and Caribbean to China.

In his inaugural speech, Trump accused Panama of breaking its promise to remain neutral and claimed that the canal is under Chinese control, stating, “China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn’t give it to China.”

In response to Trump, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino firmly rejected the idea of giving up control of the canal, a vital maritime route and crucial source of national pride and revenue. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mulino reaffirmed Panama’s sovereignty, stressing that the canal will remain under Panamanian control according to the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaty.

However, Trump offered no details on how the U.S. would reassert control over the Panama Canal.

“We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made, and Panama’s promise to us has been broken,” Trump said. “The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated.”