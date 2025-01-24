The Philippines Detains Chinese Spy As US Moves Missiles

MANILA (Worthy News) – While Philippine authorities confirmed the detention of an alleged Chinese spy, the U.S. military moved Lyphon launchers – which can hit Chinese targets from Laoag airfield in the Philippines to another location on the island of Luzon, officials confirmed.

The Tomahawk cruise missiles in the launchers can hit targets thousands of kilometers (miles) away in both China and Russia from the Philippines; the SM-6 missiles it also carries can strike air or sea targets more than 200 km (165 miles) away, according to experts.

The move came while the Philippine foreign ministry confirmed Thursday it takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously after the arrest this week of a Chinese national on suspicion of spying.

Philippine law enforcers said they recovered equipment in the suspect’s possession that they believe could be used for spying on military facilities.

Investigators said Deng Yuanging, affiliated with the Army Engineering University of PLA (People’s Liberation Army), was part of a group authorities had been tracking.

They added that they based their findings on intelligence indicating they arrived in the Philippines to conduct surveillance on critical infrastructure, including military installations.

“In accordance with its mandate to help protect national security, the department takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously,” the Department of Foreign Affairs explained, adding it is ready to help the investigation.

Authorities did not say how Deng had responded to the spying allegations. Two Filipino alleged accomplices were also detained.

China’s embassy condemned the detention, saying it hoped the Philippines would “stop shadow-chasing, stop peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy.'”

Deng’s arrest comes amid growing suspicion in the Philippines of Chinese activities, including the conduct of its coast guard and fishing militia in Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

With tensions rising between Beijing and the Philippines, a close U.S. ally, Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), which oversees U.S. forces in the region, said the Typhons have been “relocated within the Philippines.”