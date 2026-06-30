Why Do Evolutionists Frequently Insult Creationists?

There are many examples online showing a tendency among Evolutionists to respond to creationists with insults and other types of personal attacks. They frequently accuse creationists of being anti-science, science deniers, and insulting their intelligence, just because they reject a specific theory promoted as science. Sometimes initially rejecting a theory can help give someone a better understanding of it, if they eventually accept it. When I was younger, I struggled for years with Special and General Relativity as well as Quantum Mechanics. Eventually, I found answers to the problems that I had with them, and today you will find me a strong supporter of all three. In other words, I had the freedom to question them, and it actually helped me to understand them better. The question before us is: why do evolutionists frequently insult creationists?

While not all evolutionists are insulting, many are.

One thing I need to clarify here is the fact that not all evolutionists insult creationists. However, on the flip side, a lot of them do not engage in any kind of discussion. The simple fact of the matter is that a significant number of those who do comment on creationist material are insulting about it. In other words, the problem is those who engage in conversation, not Evolutionist has a whole. Most of them simply do not engage in discussions on the topic of origins. They are convinced of their position, and that is it.

The ad hominem logical fallacy.

Insulting an opponent in a discussion is also known as an ad hominem attack. This means “against the man”; it is about insulting one's opponent rather than engaging the position that they take. This is because it is often far easier to call somebody an irrational idiot than to engage the position they hold, even when their position is wrong. Among other things, it requires actually understanding the person's position if you are going to argue against it. On the flip side, insulting a person because of the position they hold on a topic does not require knowing anything about that position. Ultimately is simply lazy.

Why do some people resort to insults?

The primary reason for some people resorting to insults is that a logical discussion would require understanding of the other person's position. Performing sufficient study on a topic to understand the other person's position not only takes time, but you actually run the risk of becoming convinced that they are right. Don't get me wrong, in many cases the risk is not great. For example, studying Flat Earth claims does not produce a significant risk of becoming a flat-Earther because most of it is extremely easy to objectively see through, but the risk is still there when you start. The point is that any honest investigation of somebody else's point of view on any topic runs the risk of you becoming convinced that they are right. Resorting to insults, on the other hand, is a totally safe position while at the same time making you feel superior for the position that you hold.

Evolutionists tend to see themselves as smart and educated.

Now many evolutionists are indeed smart and educated; however, so are many creationists. The point is that many evolutionists see themselves as smart and educated regardless of their actual level of education. They see themselves from this perspective simply because they accept the entire Big Bang to man view of origins without question. However, the tendency is often there regardless of a person's actual education or lack thereof.

Evolutionists tend to see those who disagree with them as dumb and uneducated.

Many evolutionists see what they have been told as evidence of evolution as so compelling that they conclude that the only reason someone would disagree is if they are dumb and uneducated. They ignore the fact that creationists include people who are well educated, including college, even up to the doctorate level in the sciences. One of the amusing things about this position is that many of them will summarily reject any evidence presented against any part of the Big Bang to man story, while accusing creationists of dismissing evidence. This attitude is a result of seeing themselves as smart and educated because they do accept this view of origins.

Evolutionists who use insults do so because they have no real answers.

A common reason why anyone resorts to insults in a discussion is that they don't have any real answers. The reason for this conclusion is the fact that most of the time in a discussion, when somebody thinks they have an answer, they either give the answer or simply do not respond. On this point, I am speaking from personal experience, where I have had an answer to a claim in a discussion, but simply did not want to continue it any further. When somebody resorts to insults, it is usually because they simply cannot do any better.

Evolutionists who use insults are protecting their exaggerated opinion of themselves.

One thing that comes across clearly when reading material written by evolutionists and others who resort to insults is that they have an exaggerated opinion of themselves that they are protecting. In other words, they see themselves as smarter than the average person and maybe even more educated. This can be the case whether or not that education is formal. In other words, the person in question has an opinion of themselves that they are desperately trying to protect, and insulting other people instead of responding to them is an easy way to do it.

Conclusion

As stated previously, not all evolutionists resort to insulting the intelligence and education of those who disagree with them. It is quite likely that many of the people who use insults have an exaggerated opinion of themselves and don't have a real idea as to what is going on. They tend to be people who never even think of questioning the experts that they listen to, but they simply believe what they say on blind faith.

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