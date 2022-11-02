Education

NGU Names Peters New Enrollment & Marketing/Communications Vice President

North Greenville University has named Chad Peters, a long-time higher education admissions professional as vice president for enrollment and marketing/communications, NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., announced on November 1.

Peters currently serves as vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, IN. He moved to that post in 2019, after serving in the same role at Southern Wesleyan University in Central, SC, from July 2012 to August 2019. He began work in higher education as an admissions counselor at SWU in 2001.

“For 130 years, God has provided NGU with skillful leaders at strategic times in our history,” said President Fant. “I am convinced that Chad is the right leader to help NGU move to the next level as we continue to market our special community to students and families and as we build our incoming classes in all programs.

Citing Peters’ 21 years of experience in student recruitment, Dr. Fant noted, “He brings not only a breadth of experiences but a depth of thoughtful insight that will serve us well. He is passionate about serving both church and society in every possible way; we will welcome him and Sherri back home to the Upstate with great joy.”

A native of Ohio and graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University, Peters and his wife, Sherri, have lived in the Upstate of South Carolina for 14 years spread over two tenures at SWU. While his career has been tied to Wesleyan institutions in South Carolina and Indiana, he said joining North Greenville at this point offers a unique opportunity.

“This is an exciting time in the history of NGU as Dr. Fant has articulated a strong Christ-first future for the University,” said Peters. “Our visit to the North Greenville campus allowed us to experience how the mission of cultivating graduates to serve as transformational leaders in church and society is the focus that drives decision making and strategic priorities. Institutions like NGU stand in the gap as the world needs Christ-centered leaders in all professions and careers.”

At NGU, Peters will provide leadership for admissions personnel at both the bachelor’s and graduate levels, working with staff at the university’s main Tigerville campus as well as staff working with graduate and online programs through the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

In addition to providing leadership in recruitment strategies, he will supervise marketing and communication efforts and development of strategic admissions and marketing campaigns for the South Carolina Baptist institution founded in 1892.

“I look forward to joining the North Greenville community with the goal of building upon the excellent foundation the enrollment and marketing teams have accomplished,” said Peters.

Before his vice-presidential roles at SWU and IWU, Peters served as associate vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Wesleyan from 2008 to 2012. At SWU, he moved from admissions counselor to assistant director of admissions in July 2003, and was promoted to the university’s director of admissions post three months later. He also served as head men’s and women’s cross country coach at SWU from 2001-2004.

“Chad brings a skill set to the work that will serve the University well,” said Rich Grimm, NGU’s executive vice president. “He is strongly committed to Christian higher education and is himself a product of it; he understands the value that it offers and the impact that it has on students in all programs.”

Peters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and economics at Indiana Wesleyan in 1994. He earned a Master of Science degree in management from Southern Wesleyan in 2006. He and his wife, the former Sherri Shugart, have a son, Hayden; a daughter and son-in-law, Kennedy and Drew Boggs; and a one-year-old granddaughter, Cameron Boggs.

“We thank God for the calling that is on Chad’s life to serve alongside us and look forward to co-laboring with him in support of what the Lord is doing at NGU,” said Grimm.

Roswell, Georgia-based CarterBaldwin Executive Search assisted NGU in the hiring process.

-------------------------

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.