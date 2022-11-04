Education

Dr. William Varner to Speak at Stewart Custer Lecture Series

Dr. William Varner will be the featured speaker at BJU Seminary’s 2022 Stewart Custer Lecture Series Nov. 8 in Stratton Hall on the campus of Bob Jones University.

The lecture series honors one of BJU Seminary’s most celebrated scholars—the late Dr. Stewart Custer, who served 56 years at BJU Seminary and BJU—by offering insights into contemporary challenges to the church based on in-depth, faithful analysis of the biblical text.

The theme for this year’s lecture is “Messiah Matters.” Varner, the author of a trilogy on the life, birth and death of the Messiah, has spent decades researching, teaching and speaking on the topic.

Varner received a BA from BJU. He went on to earn an MA from Dropsie College, an MDiv and ThM from Biblical Theological Seminary and an EdD from Temple University. He currently serves as a professor of biblical languages and Bible exposition at The Masters University (TMU) in Santa Clarita, California.

For over two decades, Varner served as director of TMU’s Israel-Bible Extension Program (IBEX), a 15-week study abroad experience, and made 51 trips to the Holy Land. He has authored twenty books and over a hundred journal and magazine articles.

“The purpose of the Stewart Custer Lecture series is to feature the work of biblical scholars who exemplify Dr. Custer’s ministry at BJU Seminary,” said Dr. Neal Cushman, dean of BJU Seminary. “Dr. Will Varner will provide a richness of exposition and application that will challenge us to love Jesus more than ever.”

To view the schedule and additional information about this event, which will also be available via livestream, click here.

About BJU Seminary

BJU Seminary is a conservative graduate school of theology and ministry in Greenville, South Carolina. Part of Bob Jones University, BJU Seminary features a world-class faculty of 25 full-time and adjunct professors recognized as specialists in fields ranging across theology, ministry, apologetics, counseling and missions—fulfilling a commitment to equip leaders to effectively proclaim the Word, serve the church and advance the Gospel.

The Seminary is pursuing a 500 x 5 x 5 strategic vision of putting 500 pastors on the path to the pulpit in the next five years—and every five years after that—through a 5P Plan of innovation and investment in the areas of program, partnerships, people, plant and profile.

BJU Seminary offers full-time, flexible graduate programs and certificates in areas including biblical counseling, theological studies, expository preaching, ministry studies, intercultural studies, biblical language and literature, Bible teaching, chaplaincy and master of divinity.