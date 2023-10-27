Education

Bob Jones University to Host 51st High School Festival

Bob Jones University will host its annual High School Festival Monday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 2, on the BJU campus.

Over 530 students in grades 9-12 from dozens of Christian schools and homeschool groups will participate in a series of competitions in art, music, speech, video, preaching and teaching.

"We are excited to welcome attendees and competitors to the 51st annual High School Festival competition. This event brings hundreds of high schoolers to the BJU campus to compete and display their talents. We are continually impressed with the quality of their performances and entries,” said Andrew Carter, University Host. “We are thankful for the involvement of the many BJU faculty and staff who help make this event a meaningful experience for our guests.”

In addition to the competition experience and prizes for the category winners, all participants receive personalized feedback from BJU faculty. Students participating in the preaching and teaching categories will receive feedback from the BJU School of Theology & Global Leadership and BJU Seminary faculty.

First-place winners in individual competitions receive a trophy and a $425 EDUcamp Scholarship (or a full EDUcamp Scholarship). Second and third-place winners in individual competitions receive a plaque and a $212 EDUcamp Scholarship (or a half EDUcamp Scholarship).

High School Festival honors recitals will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. The Festival Concert will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. The concert will feature winning ensembles and soloists along with performances by the festival’s bands, string orchestra and honors chorus. The showcases will be held in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

In addition to competing, students will have the opportunity to visit classes and attend campus events. To view event details, click here.