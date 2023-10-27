Education

Bob Jones University Launches Search for Sixth President

The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees today launched a presidential search website to accept nominations and applications for the sixth president of BJU. The site features a presidential profile, institutional profile, nomination form and employment application.

Bob Jones University’s president is hired by and reports directly to the Board of Trustees and is the chief executive officer of the institution. For this position, the Board is seeking a godly and Spirit-filled individual with a passion for God, His Word, evangelism, ministry and Christian education; who is totally committed to the absolute authority of the Bible, the mission of BJU and the local church; and who has successful leadership and administrative experience.

The site will be open for nominations and applications through December 1, 2023. The Board is hopeful it can present the new president in March 2024 or shortly thereafter.

Individuals may apply for the position or recommend individuals for consideration here.

“We are grateful for the leadership of acting CEO Dr. Alan Benson during this transitional time. He is doing an excellent job moving the University forward,” said Dr. Sam Dawson, BJU Board of Trustees chair. “Selecting the next president of Bob Jones University is an awesome responsibility which the Board does not take lightly. We are asking God for guidance as we continue this process.“