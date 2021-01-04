Franklin D. Raddish

The Moral & Political Crisis in America

How can the most prosperous nation on earth--because of Capitalism--start to go down the dark path of Marxism? Several reasons exist for this wayward shift. In the 1960s, the Bible and prayer were outlawed by the US Supreme Court in the public schools. In 1973, in Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court struck again and legalized the death chambers (aka the abortion houses) to start murdering tens of millions of unborn babies in their mothers' wombs. In 2015, the US Supreme Court legalized the very act of sodomy through "same-sex marriage." The public school system became the Mecca for Marxist educators to start teaching school children that the government is their god.

Recently in Massachusetts, the state legislature passed a bill into law to allow sixteen year old girls to have an abortion without parental consent. Our nation in the halls of government has stopped honoring God. American families are being ripped apart by Marxist social engineering.

The Marxists in our society are teaching children and young adults that there is no God other than themselves. The Marxist philosophical system is to do what feels good and don't worry about who it hurts. The god of self-gratification is what is destroying the very moral foundation of America.

Socialism spells destruction, but Capitalism promotes liberty. Socialism will never give you anything, that it will not take a lot more back from you. The one thing it will take from us is our freedom. When we have lost it, we have lost everything.

Multiculturalism is the enemy of the American people. When people immigrate from their country to our country, they should be Americanized. Also, they should: learn to speak English, be educated in American history, and should read and understand the US Constitution. These immigrants should be willing to adopt the American way of life and its values.

One of the problems is that people who come to our country to be citizens are bringing their pagan religions with them. The false religions of Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism for decades have deluded the Christian principles that our country was founded upon. False Religions have caused great spiritual decay in our society.

US Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story clarified the original meaning of the First Amendment this way: "The real object of the First Amendment was not to countenance, much less to advance Mohammedanism, or Judaism, or infidelity by prostrating Christianity, but exclude all rivalry among Christian sects [denominations] and to prevent any national or ecclesiastical patronage of the national government."

Alcoholism, drug addiction, immoral relationships, and broken families have all contributed to the moral decay that we are seeing today. Sad to say, one out of two marriages in this country end in divorce.

Will the Georgia US Senate runoffs give us a Socialistic driven government, or will it result in defense against Socialism? The battle for the soul of America runs through Georgia on January 5 on election day.

On January 6, there will be protests by members on the US House and Senate floors against the electoral college results. Several states did not follow their prescribed laws concerning the recent election in November. The question is will there be enough support to throw out the election for president? Probably not, but that does not mean that Americans had an open and fair election.

Email President Donald Trump at the White House and request that he call a national day of repentance for the sins of this nation. God may show mercy and lift the coronavirus. The Bible says in Romans 6:23, "For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord."