Military/Veterans

Post 214 Flag Retirement Ceremony

Flag Retirement 4290

A U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony was held at The American Legion Post 214 on 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, SC.
Hits: 54

You have no rights to post comments

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share in Reddit
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 