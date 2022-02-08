News

Democrats Colonialization of Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology

This week, House Democrats are taking a radical step in expanding sexual orientation and gender ideology. They are posed to pass H.R. 3485, or the Global Respect Act.

This legislation prevents people, including foreigners and private citizens, who are deemed to have violated the human rights of those who identify as LGBTQ, from entering the United States.

At its roots, this legislation is a type of ideological colonialism advancing a radical and woke agenda that denies reality. In some instances, it may even undermine countries that uphold traditional beliefs of human sexual biology. In doing so, it is sure to violate the conscience rights of various individuals and their freedom of speech.

While certainly, all people should be given respect and love, we shouldn’t force individuals to profess a belief system that goes against their own. We’ve also seen first-hand how the LGBTQ agenda has hurt women in America. Recently, the NCAA has been in a stiff fight against a group of female swimmers at Penn State urging reconsideration of a policy that allows transgender women the opportunity to swim alongside biological women. In doing so, the NCAA has stripped many biological female swimmers from records, wins, and privacy. We should think hard about leaving this legacy across the world. We will become a nation that chooses freedom for some instead of freedom for all.

Sadly, H.R. 3485 aligns well with the United Nation’s goals as well. Last year, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN’s independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity, issued a report urging the UN to embrace SOGI ideology. As the Daily Signal Reported:

“The report concludes that the world must choose between a path of “exclusionary narratives” advanced by “ultraconservative political leaders and religious groups” that perpetuate violence and discrimination, or a path of inclusivity guided by “gender theory” and human rights.”

For these reasons, please join Eagle Forum in asking your Representative to vote NO on H.R. 3484.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative