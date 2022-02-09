News

BJU to Hold Sixth Annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the sixth annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Friday, March 18, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and recognize law enforcement professionals across Greenville County. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will deliver the keynote address. During the breakfast, the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, Public Safety Employee of the Year, Award of Merit, and the Distinguished Achievement Award will be presented.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright

“We appreciate the service and sacrifice of our brave law enforcement officers,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The prayer breakfast is a time to thank them and support future members of the LEO community. Many BJU criminal justice students join police agencies in Greenville County. Breakfast sponsor’s contributions help provide scholarships for our senior criminal justice majors.”

The breakfast is provided free of charge to law enforcement personnel. Business and community leaders across the Upstate are encouraged to attend and sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since 2016, over $112,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund.