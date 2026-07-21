Political

Operation Rescue Releases Strong Statement to Republican-Led Congress

'There is No Reason to Pour Anymore Federal Funding into Child-Killing'

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led U.S. Congress recently failed to ensure millions of dollars in taxpayer funding could not be restored to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

In 2025, through the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Congress successfully stopped Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups from receiving millions in Medicaid reimbursements. That halt expired on July 4, 2026, and a new $95 billion budget resolution from the House will not stop Planned Parenthood from once again accessing up to $800 million in taxpayer dollars to keep its abortion clinics open and to continue killing over 400,000 American children each year.

Even after one year without Medicaid funding, coupled with a historic number of clinic closures, Planned Parenthood remains one of the biggest suppliers of abortion in the nation.

As if destroying American children in the womb and mutilating the bodies of other children through its ever-increasing transgender “care” isn’t enough, Planned Parenthood is also the same mob-like organization that was exposed in 2015 for the illegal sale of baby body parts, has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud multiple times, and whose own employees have launched a steady stream of accusations and lawsuits over abusive, racist, and exploitative work environments.

Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, Co-Founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and co-defendant in the lawsuits launched by Planned Parenthood when CMP uncovered the abortion giant’s illegal sale of babies’ body parts offers this statement to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and other Republican leaders who won American votes by promising to defend life in the womb:

“Planned Parenthood is a criminal organization that kills babies, illegally sells their body parts, and has proven again and again that it cannot be trusted with taxpayer money. That any Republican who claims to be pro-life would hesitate to remove any and all funding from this horrific business is beyond my comprehension and can only lean towards apathy or cowardice.

“House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington told the media the One Big Beautiful Bill Act had the ‘luxury of time’ for Republicans to work through and gain a ‘partial win’ he was ‘very happy about’ — implying that there was somehow not enough time to do that this year, despite having 365 days to prepare for it.

“You know who is running out of time? More than 3,000 babies brutally murdered in the womb every single day while our government willingly funds their deaths. Planned Parenthood isn’t just one more organization that receives taxpayer funding — it is a proven criminal enterprise that profits from the death, dismemberment, and illegal harvesting of innocent children.

“There is no reason to pour anymore federal funding into child-killing. We have a Republican-led Congress, a pro-life President and Vice-President, and 60% of American voters oppose taxpayer funding of abortion.

“As Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) recently exhorted his fellow legislators: ‘this is a moment of moral consequence, and it is a moment for moral leadership.’ I cannot agree more. You cannot stand on the floor of Congress, claim to be a moral man or woman and fail to remove government funding from an organization whose sole business is that of killing children. It is unconscionable and unnecessary, especially when the majority of Americans stand with you in defunding Planned Parenthood. Be the leaders we believe you can be. The ones you promised to be. Defund Planned Parenthood.”

Click here to view this press release on the Operation Rescue website.

Operation Rescue is a leading Christian activist organization dedicated to saving innocent, preborn babies by utilizing investigative techniques to expose deceit, neglect, and abuse within the abortion cartel, while demanding enforcement of state and federal standards and statutes. We aim to create an abortion-free America.

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