Political

Networks Continue Treasonous Cover-Up of U.S. Election Fraud

ATLANTA – Although President Donald Trump presented newly declassified intelligence of actual U.S. election fraud in his speech to the nation Thursday night, several national networks knowingly refused to carry it on their broadcast channels. Instead, they left their dwindling viewership uninformed about real foreign interference in U.S. elections. Revelations included how our own government officials withheld critical intelligence of such interference andrefused to prosecute actual fraud for political reasons.

The American Broadcast Company (ABC), National Broadcast Company (NBC) and Cable News Network (CNN) declined to air the speech that outlined five major areas of fraud involving millions of voter registrations and potentially fraudulent votes. These networks have repeatedly stated previous claims by the President are false but proved unwilling to let their network broadcast viewers decide the veracity of President Trump’s new claims or even know where to locate the 13,000 pages of newly declassified intelligence to verify them.

Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) chose to cut the speech and distort its content as did the former MSNBC, which was rebranded as MSNOW after major rating plunges. CBS cut the end of the speech, and added fake “fact checks”. MSNOW cut almost half of the speech to offer unsubstantiated talking head commentary. Neither bothered to evaluate the declassified intelligence supporting the President’s claims before disputing his statements with unproven conclusions that misled their viewers.

These networks have concealed from their viewers for years extensive, readily accessible evidence of 2020 election fraud. For example, the VoterGA home page documents 13 types of outcome determinative fraud, errors and irregularities. Co-founder, Garland Favorito, concluded: “Several broadcasters licensed to operate in the public interest are promoting anti-American political agendas that misinform their viewers. They intentionally withhold critical election security news, deny intelligence findings, attack the President for informing voters and defend the Chinese Communist government. They are co-conspirators with certain U.S. intelligence officials who covered up foreign interference and election fraud. They currently operate in a treasonous manner that is a threat to our national security.”

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Georgia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable, transparent and tamper proof elections.