Operation Rescue’s 2025 Annual Survey Offers Ground-Level View of the Abortion Cartel – Hard-Hitting Data You Can’t Find Anywhere Else

WICHITA, Kan. — Operation Rescue just dropped its 2025 Annual Survey, a unique report that provides a broad understanding of abortion in America and equips pro-life advocates with hard-won data to dispel the abortion lobby’s highly coordinated talking points.

The Abortion Cartel has seen record losses this year, but also some alarming trends, especially in the Virtual Back-Alley and chemical abortions. Operation Rescue has documented all of them and offers keen insights and analysis of the post-Roe abortion landscape in 2025.

Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, says, “Operation Rescue stands alone as the only organization — whether pro-life or pro-abortion — that systematically tracks vital data on America’s abortion clinics. We document closures and openings, procedure costs, gestational limits, and a wide range of emerging trends across the abortion industry. No other group provides such an in-depth, ground-level view of the Abortion Cartel and the way it truly operates.”

Notable pro-life victories in 2025 include 54 clinics that have closed or halted abortions, including landmark closures like Warren Hern’s long-standing late-term Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, as well as two major flagship clinics for Planned Parenthood – one in Texas and one in New York.

The 2025 Annual Survey also offers a hard-hitting expose on Planned Parenthood’s continued losses, missteps, and defunding. So far, the abortion giant has closed or halted operations at 64 locations since Operation Rescue’s last survey in 2024. Three virtual clinics have also closed.

“Pro-life Americans should be encouraged by this onrush of victories,” says Newman. “We have 13 states that remain abortion-free, four more with heartbeat laws, and America’s biggest abortion provider can’t seem to regain its footing. Now is the time to push forward, to increase our local activism and outreach, to work with our legislators and lawmakers, and to keep right on exposing every lie of the abortion cartel.”

Operation Rescue’s 2025 Annual Survey can be found at www.operationrescue.org. In addition to tracking closures and openings, the report offers data on abortion costs, wait times, and gestational ages, as well as insights into abortion at the state level, including a “Snapshot” for every state detailing basic abortion data and current laws.

Newman adds, “Operation Rescue is committed to uncovering the truth about abortion and to equipping compassionate, pro-life Americans with the data and insight to defend the sanctity of life and establish real, legal protections for defenseless babies in the womb. Please take every advantage of this unique resource.”