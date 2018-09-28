Political

October 11th Town Hall with Josiah Magnuson

Come for some food and fellowship as Rep. Josiah Magnuson explains several bills he plans to support as the 2019 legislative session draws closer, and listens to your feedback. Some big issues include government reform, pro-life and pro-gun measures, school safety, and our local Spartanburg Water System situation.

Please bring a pie or other fall dessert to share! Magnuson for House will provide ice cream. Please email if you can help with the food or volunteer for the evening.

We appreciate the Inman Community Fire Department for letting us use their station!

The Inman Community Fire Department is located at 150 Windmill Hill Rd, Inman, SC 29349, off of Highway 176. It's just a few minutes west from Chapman High School or south from Gramling. See you there on October 11!