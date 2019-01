Political

Senate 6 Debate - January 4th

The Greenville County Republican Party along with WORD 106.3FM invite you to attend the Senate 6 Debate for the Republican special election being held to replace William Timmons.



Radio Hosts Bob McClain and Tara Servatius will moderate this debate.



Come hear

Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle,

Representative Dwight Loftis,

and Businessman Jeffrey Stringer



talk about positions and issues in the 6th Senate District and Columbia. A special thanks to Representative Garry Smith for sponsoring this debate.