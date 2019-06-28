Political

Do They Count?

Civic Sundays

With Independence Day approaching, we rightfully spend more time thinking about the importance of civic engagement and the duties of citizenship.

We think about the values that gave birth to our country, and the fact that those are the same fundamental values that can keep it strong in the future.

And it's a good time to ask an important question: Is everyone in your church registered to vote? The truth might shock you!

Research shows that there are millions of conservatives sitting in churches all across America who aren't registered to vote. Even worse, there are millions more who are registered but just don't vote.

Many of them have moved, have old addresses and need to have their voter registration updated in order to be able to vote their values whenever the polls are open.

Having a Civic Sunday voter registration drive can help change all of that!

We are targeting the weekends surrounding Independence Day as days to promote and encourage voter registration in churches all across the state, and we encourage you to join the effort!

Working together we can increase the attention paid to the importance of active citizenship among conservatives in South Carolina. It will remind people that voting is not only a civic duty, but part of our testimony to the community of what we believe.

More to the point, if we don't vote our values when the polls are open, we shouldn't complain.

You can got to our website and find details about How to conduct a voter registration drive in your place of worship. And for those who believe that churches can't get involved, download a copy of What churches can and cannot do in politics and pass it along!

Studies show that someone who registers to vote now has an 82% chance of voting in the next election - and that people are more likely to vote when someone that they respect tells them that it's important.

Your help can make sure that other conservative voices are heard in 2020!