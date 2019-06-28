Political

Tax-free Gas Event on Monday

Freedom Action Network of South Carolina (FAN of SC) will be at a Greenville gas station on Monday, July 1st at 7:00 am to pay the gas tax and show commuters how they can get answers from their state politicians who control SCDOT about when their roads will get fixed.

Where: Eagles Gas Station, 9 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

When: Monday, July 1st

Time: 7:00 AM

The gas tax will go up another 2-cents on July 1st – the third of six annual hikes passed by the state legislature in 2017. Since the gas tax hike was implemented, over $700 million in extra money has been collected. However, nearly a half billion dollars of that money remains unused in SCDOT’s “Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund”.

The fact that many of their roads aren’t being fixed has led many citizens to question where their money is going and when their roads will be fixed.

By texting the word POTHOLE to the number 52886 on their cell phone, citizens can directly ask their state legislators and the Governor – the politicians that fund and appoint leaders at the SCDOT – when specific roads and bridges they drive-on everyday will be fixed.

FAN of SC will pay for the state and federal gas tax, as well as the remaining 6-cents of the 12-cent per gallon tax hike passed by the state legislature in 2017 for drivers of the first 1,000 gallons sold (maximum 15 gallons per driver). This will amount to approximately a 47-cent per gallon reduction. Signage at the station will reflect this change.

Freedom Action Network of South Carolina (FAN of SC) is a citizen organization dedicated to equipping South Carolinians with tools to fight corruption, take control of their government and advocate for freedom. For more information, you can visit www.fanofsc.com or www.facebook.com/FANofSC.