Meadows Presented Award by Greenville County Republican Women

County Council member Willis Meadows was presented the Bob Dill American Conservatism Award by the Greenville County Republican Women's Club. Club President Julie Hershey, at left, made the presentation assisted by Program Director Racine Cooper.

