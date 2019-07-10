Political

Ask Your Congressman to Vote NO on the Threat to our National Security

This week the House of Representatives votes on H.R. 2500 or the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (NDAA) and the Speier Amendment. Although, the NDAA is necessary to fund our nation’s defense Democrats have insisted on using the legislation to advance their anti-Trump and gender redefining agenda.

The NDAA Reauthorization authorizes about $733 billion for fiscal year 2020 which is $17 billion below the amount the President requested in his budget proposal and $17 billion more than enacted in fiscal year 2018. The provisions in H.R. 2500 should focus on providing for military readiness, supporting our troops, and our security. Unfortunately, the President has again been denied the funding needed to complete the border wall. Instead, these funds are being used for unsubstantial security threats like the creation of climate change action plans and more briefings on Russian election interference.

Additionally, the NDAA Reauthorization includes many anti-family provisions. Among these are access to emergency contraception, or abortifacients, for sexual assault survivors and SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) language, which attempts to use the military as a tool to redefine gender. Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s amendment makes broad steps to force acceptance of the LGBTQ agenda. Not only does the Speier amendment completely undermine the Trump/Mattis Policy provision allowing a mentally-stable person with gender dysphoria to serve in the military only under their biological sex, but it also affirms that Congress believes gender is something that can be chosen on personal whim, not through DNA.

‘‘(c) GENDER IDENTITY DEFINED. -- In this section, the term ‘gender identity’ means the gender-related identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics of an individual, regardless of the individual’s designated sex at birth.’’

This far-left agenda shapes the NDAA Reauthorization’s provisions at the expense of our national security and the good stewardship of taxpayers’ money. Congress should legitimately fund our military and provide for our national security.

Please call or email your Representative and ask them to oppose H.R. 2500 and the Speier Amendment.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121