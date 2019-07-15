Political

Less Than 3 Weeks Away!

The 52nd annual Silver Elephant Gala is less than 4 weeks away, so make sure that you've got your spot reserved!

The annual black-tie optional gala is a South Carolina Republican tradition and features a nationally known speaker and live musical entertainment. Past Silver Elephant speakers have included Governors, Senators, presidential candidates and future Presidents.

New and current / renewing club members will receive a complimentary ticket to the gala as part of their membership!

If you’re not currently an Elephant Club member, or you need to renew your membership, use the links below.

If you are already a current Elephant Club member, you can RSVP via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with "RSVP" in the subject line, along with your name and phone number in the body of the email).

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY!

* Join the Silver Elephant Club ($20 per month or $240 per year): includes 1 Silver Elephant gala ticket; (optional 40% discounted VIP reception ticket).

* Join the Gold Elephant Club ($40 per month or $480 per year): includes 2 Silver Elephant gala and 2 VIP reception tickets, 1 Chairman's Christmas Party ticket, as well as insider political updates from the Chairman.

* Join the Chairman’s Circle ($80 per month or $960 per year): includes 2 Silver Elephant gala and 2 VIP reception tickets and a photo opportunity with our guest speaker, 2 Chairman's Christmas Party tickets, 1 SCGOP annual Legislative Reception ticket, as well as insider political updates from the Chairman and quarterly conference calls with the Chairman and special guests





All Elephant Club members also receive public acknowledgement in our commemorative Silver Elephant Gala program, an exclusive SCGOP member lapel pin, an exclusive club decal for your car as well as discounted convention registration.

Or you can purchase individual gala tickets below:

* Reserve 1 Silver Elephant general admission ticket ($99)

* Reserve 1 Silver Elephant general admission & VIP reception ticket ($169)

Remember, Elephant Club membership supports the ongoing work of the South Carolina Republican Party!

The 52nd annual Silver Elephant Gala will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Friday, August 2nd in Columbia, SC. More event details will be coming soon, but go ahead and reserve your seat right now and make plans to join us and celebrate our Party and our conservative principles!