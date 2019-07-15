Less Than 3 Weeks Away!

The 52nd annual Silver Elephant Gala is less than 4 weeks away, so make sure that you've got your spot reserved!
The annual black-tie optional gala is a South Carolina Republican tradition and features a nationally known speaker and live musical entertainment. Past Silver Elephant speakers have included Governors, Senators, presidential candidates and future Presidents.
New and current / renewing club members will receive a complimentary ticket to the gala as part of their membership!
If you’re not currently an Elephant Club member, or you need to renew your membership, use the links below.
If you are already a current Elephant Club member, you can RSVP via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with "RSVP" in the subject line, along with your name and phone number in the body of the email).
RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY!
All Elephant Club members also receive public acknowledgement in our commemorative Silver Elephant Gala program, an exclusive SCGOP member lapel pin, an exclusive club decal for your car as well as discounted convention registration.
Or you can purchase individual gala tickets below:
* Reserve 1 Silver Elephant general admission ticket ($99)
* Reserve 1 Silver Elephant general admission & VIP reception ticket ($169)
Remember, Elephant Club membership supports the ongoing work of the South Carolina Republican Party!
The 52nd annual Silver Elephant Gala will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Friday, August 2nd in Columbia, SC. More event details will be coming soon, but go ahead and reserve your seat right now and make plans to join us and celebrate our Party and our conservative principles!