Duncan Responds to House Passage of NDAA

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) responded to the House’s passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):

“For over fifty years, the annual National Defense Authorization Act has traditionally been extremely bipartisan, with both parties working together to put our troops over politics. I wish I could say that’s what happened this week in the House, but sadly it wasn’t. The new Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives and her radical leftists threw tradition out the window and eliminated this historical and respected process.

“Not only was it a bad process, it was a bad bill. For example, the NDAA moves to close the Guantanamo Bay facility, opening doors to move terrorists to U.S. soil, an issue I’ve long fought against. Remember when President Obama tried to close Gitmo, and suggested South Carolina be one of the terrorist dumping grounds? We can’t let this happen!

“The NDAA is supposed to fund our troops and set military policy, not be a platform for liberal social engineering. It’s disappointing that the NDAA, both process and policy, has been overrun by the radical left. Our troops don’t deserve these games.”