Support our Republican Nominee!

As many of you know, we have a special election for Senator Dwight Loftis’ former seat in District 19. Patrick Haddon is our GOP nominee for the seat. Patrick has a liberal Democrat running in the August General Election. We cannot let this seat fall to the Democrats.

Patrick’s campaign manager has reached out to me about a deployment door knock on August 3rd. Several other Republican groups will be present, knocking doors for Patrick.

As a former chairman of our Party, and long-time supporter of the Greenville GOP, Patrick would love to see a large number of our members come out and help send him to fight for our conservative ideals in Columbia.

Time: 9 AM-3PM

Meeting Location: Stax Original

Breakfast will be paid for by the campaign. Please reply to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are able to help!