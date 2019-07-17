Political

Lindsey Graham's Challenger to Speak to Upstate Conservatives

Conservatives of the Upstate’s August monthly meeting will host special guest speaker Michael LaPierre who is challenging present S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham for his seat in the 2020 Republican Primary. LaPierre’s website can be viewed at this link: https://lapierreforsenate.com/ Join us to find out why he is running and how his vision is different from our present Republican Senator Graham’s.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 13th 2019 beginning at 7pm at the Gatehouse Restaurant located at Address116 Ann StPickens, SC 29671United States.

The public is invited to attend . Please order off their delicious menu to support our local restaurants and use of their meeting room.