Duncan Statement on Democrat House Resolution 489

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) responded to the vote on House Resolution 489:

“What we witnessed today was pure, unapologetic Trump Derangement Syndrome. The resolution vote was an effort to placate a growing number of radical socialists who have the sole goal of removing President Trump from office, overturning the will of the American people, and implementing destructive policies that would fundamentally alter our way of life.

and disgusting anti-Semitic and un-American comments. Tonight’s vote was a waste of time and taxpayer money, and it amounts to nothing more than a group therapy session for the radical Democrats who are still in disbelief Donald Trump is the President of the United States.

If the outrage was really over choice of words, Democrats would have condemned and censured Rep. Omar by name for her repeated

“Republicans aren’t opposed to the radical socialist “squad” because of who they are. Republicans are opposed to the policies they stand for: open borders, lawlessness and disrespect for law enforcement officers, after birth abortion, a government takeover of the economy, and anti-Semitic beliefs.”