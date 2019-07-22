Political

Former South Carolina Congressman, the Honorable Mick Mulvaney to Keynote 52nd Anniversary Silver Elephant Gala

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) announced that it will be holding its 52nd Annual Silver Elephant Gala on Friday, August 2nd at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia, SC, featuring former South Carolina Congressman, the Honorable Mick Mulvaney.

"We are proud to welcome Mick back home to South Carolina to celebrate our party and our grassroots leaders and activists", said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "Mick has represented our state well, first as our Congressman and now by working hard with President Trump to Keep America Great. We look forward to having him here in Columbia to celebrate our success and talk about the work that lies ahead."

"From rolling back Obama- era regulations, to working to secure our border, and creating the conditions for our booming economy, Mick has been standing side by side with our President as he has fought liberal extremists that know nothing about South Carolina or conservative values," McKissick said.

The SCGOP's annual Silver Elephant event is a state party tradition celebrating the party's vibrant growth, history, and success. Past speakers have included Governors, Senators, presidential candidates and future Presidents, with none other than Ronald Reagan speaking at the Silver Elephant's Inaugural 1967 event.

Recent Silver Elephant Dinner speakers include:

2018: Rep. Mark Meadows

2017: Senator Cory Gardner

2016: Senator Tom Cotton

2015: Reince Priebus

2014: Governor Bobby Jindal

2013: Senator Ted Cruz

2012: Senator Marco Rubio

2011: Senator Rick Santorum

2010: Karl Rove

2009: Senator Bob Corker

2008: Vice President Mike Pence

2007: Sean Hannity

2006: Governor Haley Barbour

2005: Senator John Thune

**Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Joe Jackson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Wednesday, July 31st at 5:00PM**