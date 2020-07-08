Political

President Trump Supporters 'Rally Together' by Joining USA.Life Social Network

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Supporters of President Trump are joining the new USA.Life social network in record numbers, because of Facebook and Reddit censoring or banning President Trump followers. "Conservatives see the need to speak freely, rally together, and protect the 2020 election, because they are being blocked online," said CEO Steven Andrew. "Project Veritas exposed Facebook moderators censoring President Trump supporters and Reddit banned 'The_Donald' community," Andrew said. USA.Life describes itself as the "conservative Facebook alternative" and "the #1 pro-America community."

"Our freedom, rights, and nation are at stake, so conservatives understand the urgency to save America," Andrew said. "That is why people are signing up quickly for USA.Life.

"Facebook has left-wing values, but USA.Life has American values!" Andrew said. "After I spent thousands of dollars advertising on Facebook, they blocked 5 million people per month from me by shadowbanning me, and then they blocked my account. It is unwise for a conservative to stay on Facebook."

A popular feature is the American Flag reaction for "Patriotic."

With the fast growth of USA.Life, there are many positive reviews.

"I... am so glad there's a viable alternative to Facebook..." Jeremy Cox

"Such a refreshing change from other social media." Jacob McGrew

"I want to meet good people and read encouraging posts." Kimberlee Slavik

"I just love being able to go around and slap flags on everything. Thank you for that, USA.Life!" Bonnie Moore

"We have needed this for along time. Facebook has been censoring, blocking Christian Conservatives for along time." Susan Trump

"I'm ready to say goodbye Facebook and hello to fellow Americans who love our country and American values." Tracy Willis Tuten

On USA.Life people connect with those important to them. Individuals, families, businesses, and churches share photos, updates, news, videos, and messages, and join groups. USA.Life hopes to be the top social network, because it is pro-America and positive. Users from other countries join too.

"President Trump supporters feel encouraged on USA.Life in these challenging times," Andrew said. There are also cooking recipes, groups, news, politics, funny dogs and cats, and more.

"If conservatives want freedom, they should join USA.Life where they can rally together today before it is too late to save the nation," Andrew said.

About USA.Life

USA.Life is the conservative alternative to Facebook and the #1 pro-America community. To connect with people, groups, businesses, and churches, everyone gets a free account at www.USA.Life.