Biden Courts '1 Million Muslim Voters', Wants American Children to Study Islam in Public Schools

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden told attendees at the Muslim Voters Summit this week that more should be taught about Islam in our public schools.

Biden included Islam as one of the "great confessional faiths" and said, "I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith. I wish we talked about all the great confessional faiths. It's one of the great confessional faiths."

The online summit was hosted by Emgage Action, a political action group that endorsed Biden in April, and that hopes to turn out a million Muslim voters for Biden in November. A number of Muslim American officials, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) signed a letter organized by Emgage Action endorsing Biden on Monday.

