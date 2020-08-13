Political

President Trump Takes Action to Aid Human Trafficking Survivors

Last week, the Trump administration announced that over $35 million in the Department of Justice grants would go toward the aftercare of human trafficking victims. This comes six months after President Trump issued an executive order to improve methods of fighting modern slavery. The funds will provide assistance in finding safe transitional housing for six to 24 months, occupational training, counseling, permanent housing, and funding for basic home expenses. Throughout his presidency, President Trump has aggressively demanded anti-human trafficking policies that protect individuals from beginning to end. He stated:

“Human trafficking erodes personal dignity and destroys the moral fabric of society. It is an affront to humanity that tragically reaches all parts of the world.”

A 2017 //www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/@dgreports/@dcomm/documents/publication/wcms_575479.pdf" style="background: 0px 0px white; overflow-wrap: break-word; color: rgb(0, 0, 238); text-decoration: underline; font-weight: 700;">report from the International Labor Organization estimates that roughly 25 million individuals are currently being trafficked,4.8 million of whom are children. In June of this year, the U.S. Department of State released their annual Trafficking in Persons Report that highlighted the progress being made around the world and ranked countries based on their government’s efforts. In 2019 alone, nearly 119,000 victims were identified and almost 12,000 traffickers were prosecuted. While these numbers are significantly higher than years past, they barely scratch the surface. Countries like China, North Korea, Russia, and others are not only refusing to report accurate numbers, but ignoring, or participating in these atrocious acts.

Once victims are rescued from trafficking, they begin another battle as they work to reintegrate into society. According to a 2016 Georgetown University report, the top three needs are healthcare, community support, and basic necessities. Unless these needs are met as victims emerge from trafficking, they go right back to being vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation.

The pandemic has allowed traffickers to target new vulnerabilities and to continue their operations unnoticed. With a sharp increase in unemployment and financial strain, individuals are more vulnerable to this kind of behavior. Through pornography websites and the dark web, perpetrators can find sexually exploited children more easily. Now is a perfect time to focus efforts toward combating this widespread issue.

Eagle Forum commends President Trump for prioritizing the fight against human trafficking. We have featured organizations such as Childproof America, Operation Underground Railroad, and Enough is Enough among others to bring awareness and solutions to this issue. Courtney Litvak, a human trafficking survivor, shared her story with Engage with Eagle Forum. We will continuously work with the Trump administration to protect the dignity of all people.