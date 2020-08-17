Political

Kamala Harris: Biden's VP Pick Bought and Paid For by Planned Parenthood

WICHITA, Kan. -- Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running mate was a predictable selection for this radical pro-abortion Democrat ticket.

"Kamala Harris has been bought and paid for by Planned Parenthood, which wields incredible political power on the left. Whatever Planned Parenthood says, goes in the Democrat Party. Harris was Planned Parenthood's pick," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

Video evidence of Planned Parenthood's criminal conduct, which included profiting from the trafficking of aborted baby remains, many of which were obtained through the use of the illegal Partial-Birth Abortion procedure, were submitted to Harris during her tenure as California Attorney General.

But Harris had close ties to Planned Parenthood organizations in California, as evidenced in a tranche of documents obtained by Operation Rescue while Harris served as California Attorney General. Instead of investigating evidence that Planned Parenthood committed crimes, she turned her investigation onto CMP journalists in order to protect her large campaign contributor.

In total, over $81,000 has flowed into Harris' Attorney General Campaign coffers from the five California Planned Parenthood affiliates and others that were most implicated in wrongdoing.

At the behest of Planned Parenthood, Harris engaged in a conflict of interest by ordering a raid on the home of David Daleiden, lead investigator for the Center for Medical Progress, for which Newman served as a board member. During the search, all original work products obtained during the CMP undercover investigation were improperly seized.

Harris literally owes Planned Parenthood in large part for launching and supporting her political career.

"Everyone knows that Biden is incompetent to serve as President. That means if Biden is elected, his Vice President, Kamala Harris, will soon become President. That guarantees Planned Parenthood will continue to receive special consideration, increased Federal funding, and the ability to expand abortion services throughout America," said Newman. "The choice this November is literally one of life or death. If you want to see more babies die horrific deaths from abortion, and Planned Parenthood benefit from corruption, then the Biden/Harris ticket is for you. If you don't want to fund Planned Parenthood or see more innocent babies die, then join me in supporting the re-election campaign of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who have presided over the most pro-life administration in U.S. history."

------------------

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.