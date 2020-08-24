Political

Engage Tackles Mail-in Voting

While the pandemic lingers, election officials are trying to create a safe environment for voters. However, massive mail-in voting leaves the door wide open to fraud. Hosts Glyn McKay and Tabitha Walter talk with election integrity expert Hans Von Spakovsky on whether in-person voting is still the safest method of casting a vote in this year's election.

As the Coronavirus pandemic lingers, states are taking extra safety precautions to ensure every ballot is counted in this year’s election. However, the situation has turned political with Democrats pushing for voting techniques that leave the door open for a greater increase of fraud. One of these techniques is mail-in voting.

Our guest and election integrity expert, Hans Von Spakovsky, explains why in-person voting is still the safest method of casting your vote. He lays out multiple examples of previous voter fraud cases, current ballot application errors, and political stunts that could easily sway any election. With the news of the U.S. Postal Service now embroiled in controversy, Hans also tackles whether the post office is equipped to handle an uptick in mail-in ballots.

If you believe that your vote should count, we encourage you to listen to this episode. The method in which you vote this year could make the difference in who is in political office next year.

You can listen to the episode on our website, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Please also consider leaving a rating and review. To further Engage, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.