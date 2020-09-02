Political

Resurrection Pictures Awards Exclusive Distribution of Explosive New 'Trump 2024' Documentary to Media Giant SalemNOW

HOLLYWOOD -- "Trump 2024," the explosive new documentary from Resurrection Pictures, will be available exclusively through SalemNOW for 30 days beginning Aug. 21, 2020. "Trump 2024" assembles a who's who of prominent evangelical, Catholic and conservative leaders to reveal in their own words why they support President Trump despite his flaws, what's at stake in the 2020 election, and why this election is the most important in American history.

In "Trump 2024," these leaders lay bare the horrifying, hidden—and not-so-hidden—agenda of Trump's opponents to rapidly:

Transform America and strip away foundational Judeo-Christian values

End religious freedom

Banish Christianity — and Christians — from the public square.

Do away with American exceptionalism and squeeze our "city on a hill" into just another compliant cog in the machine of global government.

Replace the American Dream and its focus on individual enterprise and initiative with a vast, all-powerful, repressive socialist state.

End support for the nation of Israel, leaving the one democracy in the Middle East alone and surrounded by enemies bent on her destruction.

Double down on abortion, infanticide and euthanasia.

The documentary features many of the outstanding voices of our day, including:

Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas

Jack Graham, pastor and former president of the Southern Baptist Convention

Dennis Prager, radio host and author

Mike Lindell, entrepreneur and author

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse

Eric Metaxas, radio host and author

Paula White, pastor, author and speaker

Sam Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference

Star Parker, founder and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education.

Alveda King, the niece of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King and executive director of civil rights for the unborn for Gospel of Life.

Lt. General (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, former deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

Dr. William Harrity, the founder of Resurrection Pictures, said:

"We are just over two months away from the most important and defining election in our country's history. The foundation of our Republic is being attacked as never before. And this fall, as ballots are cast, our future as a free people hangs in the balance. Our religious freedom and the right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness may be forever extinguished if 'we the people' don't take action.

"We created 'Trump 2024' for this critical hour to inform and alert evangelicals, Catholics, conservatives, and all those who love America what's at stake if Trump is not reelected. 'Trump 2024' provides evangelical, Catholic and conservative leaders the platform to explain in their own words why they supported Trump in the past and why it is more important than ever to stand with him in 2020.

"Having 'Trump 2024' on the same SalemNOW platform as many of those interviewed for the documentary gives us the perfect platform to reach more people."

Mike Reed, senior vice president of Salem Media Group said:

"Since March, hundreds of thousands of consumers have enjoyed films like 'No Safe Spaces,' the film with Salem talk host Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Corolla, and 'Uncle Tom,' featuring Salem talk host Larry Elder and dozens of black conservative leaders through www.salemmedia.com. We've been blown away by the response! We look forward to sharing Trump 2024 and several other films with our listeners this fall."

"Trump 2024" is available from SalemNOW both in DVD ($12.99) and on-demand formats ($12.99). SalemNOW can be found on mobile apps and streaming services such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and select smart TVs.

To watch the trailer, learn more about the film, and get involved, go to Trump2024.film.

To schedule interviews about "Trump 2024," contact Ashton Compton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

ABOUT SALEMNOW

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) launched its on demand video portal in 2019 to expand the reach of Salem's proprietary video content as well as listener events like last year's "War for America's Soul" tour.

In March, when millions of Americans were ordered to stay indoors and work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, www.salemnow.com gave an opportunity for families to enjoy inspiring, faith-based and documentary films to fill the void left by the closing of movie theaters and other entertainment venues.

ABOUT RESURRECTION PICTURES

Resurrection Pictures exists to produce and distribute Christian movies for theatrical release to bring people to salvation in Jesus Christ. Culture, trends, fashion, language and even faith are influenced by movies. Although box-office ticket sales consistently confirm the demand for — and financial viability of — family-friendly and faith-edifying films, there continues to be a shortage of wholesome Christian entertainment. Resurrection Pictures was founded to fill this void.

