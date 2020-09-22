Political

President Trump Makes the Middle East Great Again!

Signing of Historical Peace Agreements Held At White House

Tuesday, September 15, 2020, will go down in history as the day President Trump helped ensure world peace for generations. He helped broker a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and then another with Israel and Bahrain, uniting the countries in peace and diplomatic relations. The agreements, collectively called the Abraham Accords, are the first of its kind since 1994 and commit the nations to an exchange of embassies and ambassadors and to work with each other in educational, healthcare, trade, and security initiatives, among other fields.

https://i1.wp.com/eagleforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Trump-Peace-Treaty.jpg?w=500&ssl=1 500w" data-ll-status="loaded" style="border: 1px solid rgb(192, 192, 192); box-sizing: border-box; height: auto; margin: 4px 0px 0.75em 1.25em; max-width: 100%; padding: 0px; float: right; background-color: transparent; display: inline; text-align: center; border-radius: 10px;">According to the White House, the Abraham Accords have many other benefits besides the exchange of foreign dignitaries and education, including the following list.

The deal between Israel and the U.A.E. will strengthen peace in the region by giving Muslims increased access to the Al Aqsa Mosque for peaceful prayer.

This will counter the extremists who use the false narrative that the Al Aqsa Mosque is under attack and that Muslims cannot pray at this holy site.

The Israel-Bahrain agreement further enhances the security of both nations while creating opportunities for them to deepen their economic ties.

As the President said in his speech at the signing of the Abraham Accords:

“These agreements prove that the nations of the region are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past. Today’s signing sets history on a new course. And there will be other countries very, very soon that will follow these great leaders. The people of the Middle East will no longer allow hatred of Israel to be fomented as an excuse for radicalism or extremism. So important. And they’ll no longer allow the great destiny of their region to be denied.”

If you missed the televising of the Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony, you may watch it here. And, for a shorter clip of the Ceremony, please watch here.

This historical agreement is yet another reason to support President Trump come November. We are very thankful to President Trump for doing what many thought impossible and we look forward to more peace treaties in the Middle East.