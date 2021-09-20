Political

Over 30 Pro-life Organizations and Leaders to Join Historic Prayer Rally at the Supreme Court for the Dobbs v. Jackson Case

WASHINGTON -- Dobbs v. Jackson is the most important abortion case since Roe v. Wade, and with the recent Texas abortion ban, this could be the case to overturn Roe.

The prayer rally, organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, will be held at the Supreme Court on Saturday, October 2, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The name of the event is Pray to End Abortion #DismantleRoe and has a Facebook Event Page with more information.

The participating groups and individuals include:

Family Research Council, Faith and Liberty, Live Action, Susan B. Anthony List, Students for Life, Priests for Life, Radiance Foundation, American Life League, Christian Defense Coalition, Concerned Women for America, Silent No More, Prolife Action League, Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), And Then There Were None, Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, David's Tent, Alveda King, YWAM Washington, D.C., Mercedes and Matt Schlapp, Awaken the Dawn, Dr. Michael Brown, Created Equal, Operation Rescue, Tent America 2021, The Benham Brothers, Love Life, MAPS Global, CEC For Life, Seth Gruber, and Expectant Mother Care with more joining every day.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, states:

"Purple Sash Revolution is thrilled to see so many pro-life groups and individuals coming together in unity to pray for the Dobbs v. Jackson case. This is the most important abortion case since Roe v. Wade and through prayer we can see God shape history, dismantle Roe and end abortion violence.

"As we gather at the Supreme Court with one voice, we are inspired by the powerful words of Jesus in Luke 11:9-10 as he says, 'Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened.'

"Passionate and faithful prayer is the greatest resource the pro-life community has in ending abortion and making it unthinkable."

RSVP to join the prayer vigil on the Facebook Event Page.

For more information, visit PurpleSashRevolution.com.