Political

Complaint Seeks Emergency Suspension of Texas Abortionist's Medical License After He Confessed to Breaking the Texas Heartbeat Act

Texas abortionist Alan Braid has confessed to the illegal killing of a baby protected by the Texas Heartbeat Act.

WICHITA, Kans. -- Texas abortionist Alan Braid penned a public opinion article that was published in the Washington Post over the weekend in which he admitted to having committed an illegal first trimester abortion on a woman who was "beyond" the limits in the new Texas Heartbeat Act, which prohibits abortions after the heartbeat of the baby in the womb can be detected, which is usually around six weeks gestation.

"Because Braid publicly admitted guilt in violating Texas law by killing a baby whose life was protected by that duly enacted law, Operation Rescue has filed a complaint with the Texas Medical Board seeking an immediate emergency suspension of Braid's Texas medical license," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "The emergency suspension is necessary to prevent him from further illegal conduct and to ensure the protection of innocent lives."

Braid, who operates the Alamo City Surgery Center, an abortion facility located in San Antonio, Texas, noted in his public opinion article that the abortion took place on September 6, 2021, just five days after the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect.

In his September 18, 2021, Washington Post confession, Braid stated:

"And that is why, on the morning of Sept. 6, I provided an abortion to a woman who, though still in her first trimester, was beyond the state's new limit. I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care."

"Braid was clear about his vested interest in challenging the law. He is losing money. He says clearly that he has lost eighty percent of his business due to the new law. That makes the illegal killing of that innocent baby all about making sure his pockets continue to be lined with blood money," said Newman.

The complaint lodged today by Operation Rescue states:

"The intentional taking the life of an innocent child whose life is under the protection of the law is a permanent and egregious loss that cannot be restored. It cannot be rectified. It cannot be undone. That human being is lost forever, and that loss represents a grievous crime that cannot be tolerated in the name of civil disobedience, political theater, or financial profit. It would certainly not be tolerated at any other stage of life in Texas."

Operation Rescue further plans to file a complaint against the Alamo City Surgery Center, where the illegal abortion apparently took place.

The Texas Heartbeat Act specifically allows any citizen to file a civil lawsuit against anyone who violates the act or aids and abets the violation of the new law.

Instead, Operation Rescue has opted instead to file regulatory complaints against Braid and his abortion business because violations of the law are matters that qualify for disciplinary action up to and including the revocation of licensing.

Read the full statement with links to supporting documentation.

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Its goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America. Click here to support Operation Rescue