Results of Operation Rescue's 2021 Abortion Facility Survey Show Telemedicine's Impact

WICHITA, Kan. -- The number of abortion facilities in the U.S. increased in 2021, to the highest levels in 13 years, according to results from Operation Rescue's annual survey of U.S. abortion facilities. Today there is a total of 720 in the U.S. – 14 more than were operating in 2020. This represents the largest increase in abortion facilities since Operation Rescue began tracking them in 2009.

A total of 41 new abortion locations opened or resumed abortions in 2021, while there were 27 abortion facilities that closed or halted abortions. At the end of 2021, there were eight additional facilities that had temporarily suspended abortions until further notice but were expected to resume them in the near future.

Other noteworthy facts were revealed by Operation Rescue's survey of every U.S. abortion facility.

Since Operation Rescue began tracking the number of abortion facilities in 2009, surgical abortion facilities have decreased in number by 265.

Today, there are 448 surgical and 272 chemical abortion facilities operating in the U.S. Overall, the number of abortion pill facilities rose by 24 locations, while the number of surgical abortion facilities fell by 10.

The number of Planned Parenthood abortion facilities rose slightly in 2021. Planned Parenthood affiliated clinics now account for 54 percent of all abortion facilities nationwide.

The number of abortion facilities/businesses that use telemedicine to distribute abortion drugs rose a significant 44 percent in 2021 to a record high of 123. Those now account for 17 percent of all abortion facilities nationwide.

Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a nationwide survey that involves contact with each abortion business in the U.S. The information gathered about the abortion clinics and their practices represents the most current and accurate data available.

This most recent data was compiled by Operation Rescue from November 15 through December 17, 2021.

