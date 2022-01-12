Political

Thousands to March to Celebrate the Fall of Roe in Dallas

DALLAS -- On Saturday, January 15, thousands will return to Dallas, Texas, the city where the notorious Roe v. Wade originated over 50 years ago, to celebrate the crumbling of this wrongly decided Supreme Court decision.

The North Texas March for Life, the state's largest pro-life event with crowds topping 10,000, will gather at noon at the Guadalupe Cathedral, 2215 Ross Ave, and subsequently march to 1100 Jackson Street for a rally at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Clergy, elected officials and event organizers will lead the March. The rally will feature Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Pastor Zach Neese of Gateway Church, Sylvia Johnson-Matthews who serves families in Houston's Fifth Ward, and more!

Texans for Life president, Kyleen Wright explains that "As our nation prepares to close this ugly chapter on abortion, we will celebrate the many ways pro-lifers show up for women. We will not waiver in our commitment to moms and babies."

There will be bilingual addresses and many ethnicities and people of color marching and standing for life. Matachines Dancers will attend and perform dances of devotion. This is a peaceful, family-friendly event.

The event is sponsored by Texans for Life, the Respect Life Office of the Diocese of Fort Worth and the Catholic Pro-life Community, Respect Life Ministry of the Dallas Diocese. For a full list of speakers, times and event details see www.texlife.org.

Texans for Life Coalition is one of the state's largest and oldest non-profit organizations dedicated to ending abortion through education and legislative advocacy. The organization is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.