Black Conservative Summit 2022 Kicks Off Registration on Juneteenth, Sounds Alarm Ahead of 'Critical' Midterm Elections

Black conservatives put 'responsible government, strong faith and family values' in forefront as they confront failing institutions and 'woke' ideology

CHICAGO -- Leading Black conservatives will convene this September to galvanize their movement's base around a platform – rooted in "responsible government, individual liberty and fidelity, strong family values, and economic empowerment" called R.I.S.E. Principles – as an ever-divided America heads into midterm elections with looming threats and consequences from our failed social and political institutions.



The Black Conservative Summit 2022 (BCS) takes place as Black conservatives, along with "all freedom-loving Americans," grapple with what they see as a "woke takeover"-- an extreme liberal agenda that includes promoting unrestricted abortion, gender fluidity, Critical Race Theory (CRT) and movements like Black Lives Matter. Watch BCS's video trailer here: https://youtu.be/CwgT11qOCHE.

The summit's theme – "How to fix Black America" – will be woven throughout the fabric of the event as a constant reminder that America is "one nation under God, indivisible..."



The timely event is being organized by Freedom's Journal Institute (FJI, https://freedomsjournalinstitute.org), a faith-based public policy action group led by Dr. Eric Wallace, a Black scholar and former Republican candidate for the Illinois State Senate. Registration for the summit is open to the public beginning "Juneteenth" (Sunday, June 19th) – a federal holiday in the U.S. commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.



"At no other time in American history has the fight to uphold our nation's founding principles required our undivided attention as much as now," said Wallace. "Race, gender, and new science are being weaponized to challenge the status quo of American values. This radical liberal ideology is infiltrating our churches, our schools, and our socio-political institutions at every level."



The summit, Wallace says, aims to "dispel the false narratives of how biblically-based conservative politics are being portrayed and to focus on an urgent need to equip and empower our families and communities to address the problems that impact us all."



"We're here to say that the Black conservative community is strong, it's growing, and we refuse to be silenced, shamed or canceled because we don't align with the liberal narrative," he said.



'Disdain' for Christian Values

A new CBS News poll conducted May 18-20 shows Americans are growing increasingly worried about the direction the nation is headed, with 74% of those surveyed saying things are "going badly." It puts President Biden's approval rating at just 44%.



"We believe the ultimate goal of the liberal progressive is to cause enough chaos to dismantle our Judeo-Christian ethics and rebuild an America bereft of any Christian influence," said Wallace, who co-founded Freedom's Journal Institute with his wife, Jennifer, in 2011.



Among the already confirmed speakers for the summit, to be held at Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Ill., Sept. 8-10, are the Wallaces, Curtis Hill, former attorney general of Indiana, Shelby Steele, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Voddie Baucham, an international ministry leader, Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, and Bob Woodson, a veteran Black civil rights activist.



'Disintegration' of Traditional Family

Many of the problems facing the Black community in America -- including high crime and incarceration rates -- stem not from racism but from the rise of welfare and the disintegration of the traditional "nuclear" family, Woodson said.



"If racism were the culprit, then most of these cities have been run by Black liberal Democratic (officials)," he said. "Why are poor Blacks failing in systems run by their own people if racism were the issue?"



Jennifer Wallace, FJI's Senior Fellow and Director of Black Families Matter, reiterated, "Many of the problems impacting our communities could be solved if we gave more attention to building strong and healthy families. We believe that to minimize confrontations with the police, to eliminate visits to the abortion clinics, to reduce school dropouts, delinquency and incarcerations; as well as the illicit use of drugs and drug suppliers, we must focus on combating the underlying problem—the dysfunction and disintegration of the family."



The Black Conservative Summit will host conservatives from across the U.S., including politicians, conservative activists, church leaders, educators, business leaders and concerned citizens who share a common vision and hope for the future.



"It's time for Black conservatives to take a stand, to speak out, to vote, and to commit to do our part to mend the America we love," said Wallace. "We're a nation that's in desperate need of real leadership right now and a return to biblical values."



For the latest BCS updates regarding confirmed speakers, schedule, and other news, please visit the event website: https://freedomsjournalinstitute.snappages.site/black-conservative-summit-2022-welcome. To schedule media interviews, please contact Gregg Wooding, I AM PR services, 972-567-7660/ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



About Freedom's Journal Institute

Dr. Eric Wallace is an African American scholar, who, along with his wife Jennifer, founded Freedom's Journal Institute (FJI), an Illinois-based nonprofit organization addressing from a biblical perspective contemporary social, political, and religious issues on behalf of African Americans. FJI's Kingdoms in Konflict program airs on Total Living TV Network and National Religious Broadcasters TV Network.