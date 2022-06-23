Political

Anti-abortion Leaders State: 'We Demand a 'Dr. Seuss' Ruling: Overturning Roe is NOT Enough'

WASHINGTON -- Overturning Roe is NOT enough.

"We demand a 'Dr Seuss ruling' from the Supreme Court stating that the unborn child is a person from the moment of conception, with full protections under the 5th and 14th Amendments to the Constitution...and that all laws in the 50 states regarding violence against human beings (I.e. persons) be applied to unborn children."

Signed:



Randall Terry, Founder, Operation Rescue

Dr. Alan Keyes, Former Presidential Candidate, Host, Let's Talk America

Sister Dr. Deirdre Byrne, Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts

Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop of Military Services.

Joan Andrews Bell (The Matriarch of Pro-life Activism!)

Monica Migliorino Miller Phd, Director, Citizens for a Pro-life Society

Missy Smith, Founderess and Director, W.A.K.E. U.P.

John and Madeline Scouler, Filmmakers, Manta Films

Jonathan Darnell, GetSeriousChurch.com

Jack Ames, Defend Life

Teresa Marsano, Our Lady's Mission for Life

Rev. Fr. Ed Meeks, Christ the King Church

Rev. Fr. Terry Gensemer, Director, CEC For Life

AJ Hurley, National DIrector, Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust

Moira Sheridan, Deleware Right to Life



For a brilliant constitutional analysis of protecting unborn babies by means of the constitutional rights granted to all persons, see this article by

Robert P. George and Josh Craddock



https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/06/02/roe-abortion-congress-fourteenth-amendment/



Opinion | Federal legislation is necessary to protect the unborn, even if Roe falls - The Washington Post



The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, extended "the equal protection of the laws" to "any person." Although the court in Roe rejected the argument that the fetus is a person protected by ... www.washingtonpost.com



Robert P. George is McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University. Josh Craddock is an affiliated scholar with the James Wilson Institute on Natural Rights and the American Founding.



Saint Mother Teresa said:

"The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?"