Political

The Presidential Prayer Team Statement on the United States Supreme Court Ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- The Board of Directors and Executive Leadership of The Presidential Prayer Team affirms the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization by the Supreme Court of the United States. This ruling overturns the outcome of the 1973 Roe v. Wade case and allows each state to set its own laws regarding the legality of abortion.



Nearly fifty years ago, the decision by our nation's highest court set in motion a tragic period in our nation's history that saw the termination of more than 60 million pregnancies in the United States. For too long, this unspeakable loss of life has torn at the moral fabric of our nation. To add to the tragedy, abortion has had a disproportionate impact on minorities. It has robbed our country of potential futures, as well as the opportunity to grow bigger, stronger, and more diverse.





While the prayer team is a non-partisan organization, we view the court's decision as a moral decision, not just a political one. As a Christian ministry, we applaud the stance taken by the justices of the Supreme Court and know that it brings our country closer in alignment to God's word. We are reminded of the sanctity of life in Psalm 127:3,



"Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward."



"This landmark decision serves as a reminder that God answers prayers and He makes His light to shine upon us, even during the darkest times," said Jim Bolthouse, president of The Presidential Prayer Team. "We welcome this new era in our country's humanity and prayerfully anticipate the day when every life is given the opportunity to live, thrive, and reach his or her full potential in this world. And we are thankful for the millions of prayer team members, churches, and other organization who have diligently prayed (some for decades) for this decision."



Although today's decision cannot bring back the lives that have been lost, it does allow states to restrict and/or end the practice of abortion. To date, more than half of our states have already passed or plan to pass legislation that will rein in the practice of abortion.



We now turn our prayers and attention to each state as they carry on the effort to protect the lives of unborn children. We remain united and resolute in asking God to be at work and to shape the future of our nation.



Mr. Bolthouse is available for radio, television, or press interviews.



-------------------------------

About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with accreditations from Charity Navigator and the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.



To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.PresidentialPrayerTeam.org.