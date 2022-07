Political

Something is rotten in Greenville-SC State GOP pulls power play and reverses the will of the Greenville GOP

County council candidate Joe Dill discusses his experience with his primary results, how he contested the results and the power plays that ensued that led the GOP to overturn the local Greenville GOP decision to let him have a new race.

He also talks about several people who had their votes “flipped” while voting in Greenville. Can we trust our complex voting process?