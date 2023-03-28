Religious

Prayer Team Lifts Up New Congress Through BOLD Program

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- When the 118th Congress assembled on January 3 this year, there were 74 new Representatives and 7 new Senators, along with a major leadership change in the House of Representatives.



Beginning that same day and continuing until each new member of Congress has "had their day," The Presidential Prayer Team members have been praying for each one under an initiative known as BOLD, which stands for Beside Our Leaders Daily.



Through the BOLD program, one new freshman legislator has been featured each day, including a photo and a brief biography.

Many of them have responded with gratitude, acknowledging that prayer is what sustains them as they begin their governing responsibilities.



Praying for each new member is a challenging agenda that will have taken just under three full months this year, but it is a challenge that the Prayer Team members eagerly accept as each new Congress is sworn in. Knowing that God is always listening, the Prayer Team believes that their intercessions on behalf of the new Congressional members will both uplift and sustain them in uncertain and challenging times.



The Presidential Prayer Team's President, Jim Bolthouse said, "It is through these prayers that we are able to indirectly minister to our elected officials. It is a powerful privilege for our members."



