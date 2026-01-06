Religious

America Rallies to Keep Christ in Christmas

HANOVER, Penn. — Thousands of faithful Americans gathered at 1,157 individual rosary rallies to remind us to “Keep Christ in Christmas.” Organized through America Needs Fatima, these rallies sought to reaffirm the true meaning of Christmas amid widespread cultural secularization observed during this season.

Participants offered public prayer in reparation for irreverence toward God, Our Lady, Catholics, and the traditional family – manifested in politically themed nativity displays, Christmas-themed drag performances, irreverent artistic portrayals (including “An Act of God,” which depicts God the Father and the Ten Commandments in a mocking manner), and the growing commercialization of Christmas. Sadly, the sacred meaning of the season has been eclipsed by consumerism, with holiday retail sales expected to exceed $1 trillion this year.

Petronila from Oxnard, Calif., reported 23 prayer warriors joined her rally. “Several passing vehicles honked in support,” she said. “Our hearts were full of love and joy, knowing that we offered our prayers and sacrifices to bravely evangelize and witness to Keeping Christ in Christmas, the true reason for the season.”

“Christ, the eternal Word made flesh, came to dwell among us, first as a babe in a manger, the most noble of births in the humblest of surroundings,” said Francis Slobodnik, district manager with America Needs Fatima. “We marvel at the miracle of His birth, life, death, and resurrection which, of course, are the foundation of our faith and the source of our hope. We pray that our fellow countrymen will come to see this truth and God’s love for us, end their painful mockery, and join us in working toward the salvation of souls.”

America Needs Fatima (www.ANF.org) is a campaign of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP). In addition to coordinating national public rosary rallies, America Needs Fatima promotes the Fatima message and Catholic culture by bringing the statue of Our Lady of Fatima to private homes, organizing protests against blasphemies, and distributing millions of rosaries, devotional items and calendars.