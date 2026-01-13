Religious

Pastor’s Day at the Capitol Press Conference

Wednesday, January 14 - 11 a.m.

First Floor Lobby – South Carolina Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 13, 2026) – A number of statewide religious organizations, including Palmetto Family Alliance, Faith Wins America, South Carolina Association of Christian Schools, as well as denominational and church leadership including SC Baptists and the Churches of God in South Carolina will take part in a “Pastor’s Day at the Capitol” press conference Wednesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. in the first floor lobby of the South Carolina State Capitol.

Chad Connelly, President of Faith Wins America who formerly served as National Director of Faith Engagement for the Republican National Committee and as SCGOP Chairman, will moderate the event.

Speakers include:

Steve Pettit, President of Palmetto Family Alliance

Dr. Tony Wolfe, Executive Director/Treasurer of SC Baptists

Bishop Toby Morgan, Administrative Bishop of the Churches of God in South Carolina

Edward Earwood, Executive Director of SC Association of Christian Schools

Apostle Tommy Quick, Senior Pastor and Founder of The Promised Land Christian Discipleship Center in Spartanburg.

The faith leaders will be expressing their opposition to predatory casino gambling in South Carolina during their press conference and in their interactions with legislators.